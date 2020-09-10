UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Launched First Community Radio Station In South Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :In yet another attempt to divert the attention of people particularly youth of the territory from the ongoing freedom movement, the Indian Army has launched the first community radio station in Islamabad district of South Kashmir, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Radio Raabta "dil se dil tak" has been set up at Islamabad high ground and the studio is housed inside a garrison. The Indian Army is planning to launch another such station in Shopian district.

Since the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, in July 2016, many youth in the four districts of South Kashmir, Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian and Pulwama have joined the ranks of banned organizations and intensified their resistance against the Indian Army.

The most worrying thing for the Indian forces is that there is no let up in the number of youth joining the resistance movement in South Kashmir.

The Indian army seems to be in an illusion pinning hopes that the Radio Raabta would help them to reach out to the young population and divert their attention from their freedom struggle against the Indian yoke through songs in urdu, Punjabi and Kashmir languages.

It is worth mentioning here that the radio station launch comes at a time when the Indian Army is under a cloud over an encounter in Shopian on July 18, in which three innocent labourers from Rajouri area of Jammu region were killed in a fake encounter by the troops.

