Indian Army Martyrs Father Of 3 Daughters Amid CFV Along LoC

Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Indian army martyrs father of 3 daughters amid CFV along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Indian army troops Wednesday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the line of control (LoC) in Bagsar Sector and martyred an innocent civilian who was father of three daughters.

Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said the Indian army targeted civilian population during the CFV.

"An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of three daughters was hit and embraced Shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on motorbike near his house in Garhi village," he added.

