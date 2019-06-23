UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Martyrs Four Kashmiri Youth.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:00 PM

Indian army martyrs four Kashmiri youth.

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) rinagar, June 23 (Online) In the Indian occupied Kashmir. Indian forces have launched an operation against terrorists and martyred four Kashmiri youth.

According to media reports Indian army have cordoned off the area and conducted house to house search in the areas of Srinagar (Pakistan Point news / Online - 23rd June, 2019) hopayan and Kegam and martyred four youth.The local residents of the area staged demonstration against the incidents.

