Indian Army, media projecting 2 individuals from AJK inadvertently crossing LOC as terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Indian Army and media projecting two Pakistanis who had inadvertently crossed Line of Control (LoC) on August 21, as terrorists is yet another attempt to fabricate facts, according to a media release issued by Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) here on Saturday.

On August 21, 2019, two local farmers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Muhammad Nazeem s/o Arif Hussain (21) and Khalil Ahmed s/o Abdul Aziz (30), inadvertently crossed LOC near Hajipir while they had gone for grass cutting.

On August 27 the incident was discussed by military authorities during weekly hotline contact. Indian authorities had acknowledged and informed that routine legal formalities were taking place and they shall get back on that account.

Later, on September 02, Indian media fabricated the facts and declared both innocent individuals as members of a proscribed organisation.

On September 03, Indian authorities were once again informed during weekly hotline contact regarding false Indian media story despite prior exchange of information and facts.

It was assured by Indian side that due legal process was in place and outcome will be shared with Pakistani authorities.

In complete disregard to formal sharing on the incident a false and fabricated story was presented by Indian Army during a presser on September 4 portraying the individuals as terrorists.

The apprehended inadvertent crossers had also been forced to give confessional statement under duress of Indian Army that they were trained in Pakistan and belonged to Rawalpindi.

It is to note that both individuals are inadvertent crossers, local farmers and resident of Village Terraban (Hillan) along LoC and not Rawalpindi.

The attempt is another Indian effort to prepare grounds for a false flag operation. Pakistan is taking up formal case based on evidence to expose Indian lies.