UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army, Media Projecting 2 Individuals From AJK Inadvertently Crossing LOC As Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:18 PM

Indian Army, media projecting 2 individuals from AJK inadvertently crossing LOC as terrorists

Indian Army and media projecting two Pakistanis who had inadvertently crossed Line of Control (LoC) on August 21, as terrorists is yet another attempt to fabricate facts, according to a media release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Indian Army and media projecting two Pakistanis who had inadvertently crossed Line of Control (LoC) on August 21, as terrorists is yet another attempt to fabricate facts, according to a media release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday.

On August 21, 2019, two local farmers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Muhammad Nazeem s/o Arif Hussain (21) and Khalil Ahmed s/o Abdul Aziz (30), inadvertently crossed LOC near Hajipir while they had gone for grass cutting.

On August 27 the incident was discussed by military authorities during weekly hotline contact. Indian authorities had acknowledged and informed that routine legal formalities were taking place and they shall get back on that account.

Later, on September 02, Indian media fabricated the facts and declared both innocent individuals as members of a proscribed organisation.

On September 03, Indian authorities were once again informed during weekly hotline contact regarding false Indian media story despite prior exchange of information and facts.

It was assured by Indian side that due legal process was in place and outcome will be shared with Pakistani authorities.

In complete disregard to formal sharing on the incident a false and fabricated story was presented by Indian Army during a presser on September 4 portraying the individuals as terrorists.

The apprehended inadvertent crossers had also been forced to give confessional statement under duress of Indian Army that they were trained in Pakistan and belonged to Rawalpindi.

It is to note that both individuals are inadvertent crossers, local farmers and resident of Village Terraban (Hillan) along LoC and not Rawalpindi.

The attempt is another Indian effort to prepare grounds for a false flag operation. Pakistan is taking up formal case based on evidence to expose Indian lies.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Exchange ISPR Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir August September 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Corps Commander, Chief Minister lay floral wreath ..

3 minutes ago

Aamir Mahmood Kayani discuss Muharram security arr ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister appreciates Law & Parliamentary Aff ..

3 minutes ago

City Police Station Abbottabad recovers stolen 300 ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has option of closing air space to Indian ..

15 minutes ago

Nephrology Ward, up-gradation of Waste Center inau ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.