Open Menu

Indian Army Not To Be Allowed To Pass Through Punjab To Attack Pakistan: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Indian Army not to be allowed to pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Khalistan Movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, while expressing solidarity with Pakistan, said that they would not allow the Indian Army to pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan.

"We will not allow the Indian Army to pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan," Gurpatwant Singh Pannun categorically said. He said that India does not have the courage to attack Pakistan.

Pannun emphasized that they stand firmly with the people of Pakistan. “We, twenty million Sikhs, stand with Pakistan like a brick wall,” he asserted.

He further said that the oppression of minorities, especially Sikhs, in India is evident to all.

"This is neither 1965 nor 1971; this is 2025," Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said.

He said that the very name "Pakistan" signifies purity. "It is our tradition that we have never initiated an attack, nor will we ever do so," he said.

Pannun warned, "Whoever attacks does not survive — be it Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi, or Amit Shah."

He pledged that they would bring Modi, Ajit Doval, Amit Shah, and Jaishankar to justice under international law.

He also claimed that in Pahalgam, India killed its own Hindus to serve political interests. "The attack was aimed at political gains and securing votes," he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

21 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan