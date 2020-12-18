UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Targets UN Vehicle From Across The LoC, Says DG ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:02 PM

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC, says DG ISPR

The DG ISPR has shared on Twitter the picture of the vehicle that was deliberately targeted by the Indian troops from across the Line of Control in Chirkikot Sector.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of Line of Control (LoC), the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR shared the picture of the UN vehicle hat was targeted by the Indian troops.

It said: “Indian troops deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with 2 Military Observers on board, enroute to interact with CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector,”.

The DG said that such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but #UN Peace Keepers as well. This act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army. Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with #UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties.

