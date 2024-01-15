Open Menu

Indian Army Trained In Committing Genocide In IIOJK: Report

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Indian army trained in committing genocide in IIOJK: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Indian army, notorious for being a terrorist force, is constantly engaged in brutalizing Kashmiris and committing war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by the Kashmir Media Service on 76th Army Day being celebrated by India, today, said that Indian troops continue to perpetrate grave human rights violations in the occupied territory. Indian army establishment influenced by RSS’s Hindutva ideology is trained in committing genocide and crimes against defenseless Kashmiris.

“The occupation troops have no justification to celebrate Army Day for being involved in killing, abduction and arrest of innocent people during notorious cordon and search operations and house raids in the territory. Leave the disputed Jammu and Kashmir aside, Indian army troops are even shooting innocent civilians dead in India’s own states,” the report said.

It pointed out that recent killing of three innocent civilians in Poonch district is an ample proof of Indian army’s savagery.

In India’s northeastern region, Indian army has killed over 4,000 civilians mostly Dalits, Christians and Muslims over the past 2 decades.

The report said that killing people in staged encounters has become a regular feature of Indian army. Killing fields of IIOJK have exposed the real face of Indian army, which is involved in fake encounters and extrajudicial killings in the occupied territory, it added.

The report maintained that the Indian army has killed 41 Kashmiris extra-judicially in 2023 while 96,285 Kashmiris have fallen to Indian army’s bullets in last 35 years.

The report said that the Indian army forces must be held accountable for their heinous acts of brutalities.

Related Topics

India Dead Terrorist Army Jammu Muslim Christian Media

Recent Stories

ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: ..

ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi

13 minutes ago
 Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

19 minutes ago
 Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaig ..

Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today

27 minutes ago
 PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing f ..

PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field

39 minutes ago
 ECP urges all political parties to submit list of ..

ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats

47 minutes ago
 Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

3 hours ago
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

4 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan