Indian Army Trained In Committing Genocide In IIOJK: Report
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Indian army, notorious for being a terrorist force, is constantly engaged in brutalizing Kashmiris and committing war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
A report released by the Kashmir Media Service on 76th Army Day being celebrated by India, today, said that Indian troops continue to perpetrate grave human rights violations in the occupied territory. Indian army establishment influenced by RSS’s Hindutva ideology is trained in committing genocide and crimes against defenseless Kashmiris.
“The occupation troops have no justification to celebrate Army Day for being involved in killing, abduction and arrest of innocent people during notorious cordon and search operations and house raids in the territory. Leave the disputed Jammu and Kashmir aside, Indian army troops are even shooting innocent civilians dead in India’s own states,” the report said.
It pointed out that recent killing of three innocent civilians in Poonch district is an ample proof of Indian army’s savagery.
In India’s northeastern region, Indian army has killed over 4,000 civilians mostly Dalits, Christians and Muslims over the past 2 decades.
The report said that killing people in staged encounters has become a regular feature of Indian army. Killing fields of IIOJK have exposed the real face of Indian army, which is involved in fake encounters and extrajudicial killings in the occupied territory, it added.
The report maintained that the Indian army has killed 41 Kashmiris extra-judicially in 2023 while 96,285 Kashmiris have fallen to Indian army’s bullets in last 35 years.
The report said that the Indian army forces must be held accountable for their heinous acts of brutalities.
Recent Stories
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for taking action against adulterers8 minutes ago
-
City roads repairing, maintenance monitored8 minutes ago
-
AVLC conducts operation against car lifters in Karachi, 26 vehicles recovered8 minutes ago
-
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi13 minutes ago
-
PHA starts renovation for private green areas18 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agricultural University set to host 12th convocation on January 18th, arrangements finalized18 minutes ago
-
UAJK hosts Handball Event under PM’s Youth Sports Program18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to speed up e-registration of properties18 minutes ago
-
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today27 minutes ago
-
10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use28 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge Haripur acquits accused of double murder case28 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi on his death anniversary28 minutes ago