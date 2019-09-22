UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Trampling Moral Values In Occupied Kashmir: Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:40 PM

Indian army trampling moral values in occupied Kashmir: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were trampling upon all moral values.

Modi by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir had digged a ditch for himself and his nefarious designs of committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris would lead to ultimate downfall of Modi, Buzdar added.

The chief minister, in a statement, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting Kashmir issue in a convincing as well as a logical manner on every forum, adding Kashmir dispute had become an international issue under his vibrant leadership.

He said Modi should keep in mind that his days of persecution were numbered.

CM Buzdar said Pakistani nation paid glowing tributes to Kashmiris for spending their lives under oppression and brutalities.

He added that they would stand with innocent and oppressed Kashmiris like a solid rock.

