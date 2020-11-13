Indian Army troops CFV martyrs one, injure three along LoC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops on Friday resorted to ceasefire violation (CFV) in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sectors along the line of control (LoC) targeting civil population with rockets and mortars in Tari Band and Samahni villages.

In consequence to Indian troops targeting of civilian population one citizen embraced shahadat where 3 civilians including two women got injured, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

He added that Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts which initiated fire.