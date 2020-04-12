Indian Army troops continue CFVs; deliberately target civilian population: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Sunday said the Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation late last night along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh Sectors deliberately targeting civilian population.

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said the Indian troops made indiscriminate fire of mortars in Chirikot Sector along LoC and Shakargarh Sector that left two innocent civilians injured.

"In Chirikot Sector, a 35 years old innocent civilian resident of Serian village got injured and in Shakargarh Sector along Working Boundary, 57 years old citizen resident of village Nangal sustained serious injuries," he added.

The DG ISPR informed that both injured have been evacuated and being provided with medical care.

