Indian Army Troops Continue Targeting Civilian Population LOC, Woman Critically Injured: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Indian Army troops continue targeting civilian population LOC, woman critically injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian Army Troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Karela Sector along the line of control (LOC) targeting civil population that rendered a woman critically injured.

Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Batla Mathrani village, an innocent woman sustained serious injuries, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

However, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing.

