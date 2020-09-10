Indian Army troops continue unprovoked CFV; three civilians injured in Bedori Sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops had again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population.

Around three innocent civilians got injured due to Indian troops firing, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, it added.