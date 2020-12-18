UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Troops Deliberately Target UNMOs Along LoC: ISPR

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:16 PM

The Indian Army troops on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of control (LoC) deliberately targeting two United Nations Military Observers (UNMOs) who were boarding a UN vehicle visiting victims of ceasefire violations (CFVs) in Polas Village, Chirikot Sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Indian Army troops on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of control (LoC) deliberately targeting two United Nations Military Observers (UNMOs) who were boarding a UN vehicle visiting victims of ceasefire violations (CFVs) in Polas Village, Chirikot Sector.

Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said: "At 1045 hrs, on 18 Dec 20, Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of LoC. Indian troops deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with two Military Observers on board, enroute to interact with CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector." The ISPR DG pointed out that the UN vehicles were clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type, and clearly visible markings.

During the Indian troops firing, the vehicle was damaged, however, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed, who were safely rescued and evacuated by the Pakistan Army to Rawalakot, he added.

"Such illegal and unlawful acts, against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well."The act, he said, only showed the Indian Army's complete disregard to principles enshrined in the UN Charter. It was indeed a new low for the Indian Army, he added.

The Pakistan Army was standing in solidarity with the UNMOGIP officials and appreciated the selfless services rendered by them in discharge of their UN mandated duties, the ISPR DG said.\932

