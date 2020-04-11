UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Troops' Indiscriminate Firing Critically Injure Four Civilians Amid Ceasefire Violation: DG ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:23 PM

Indian Army troops' indiscriminate firing critically injure four civilians amid ceasefire violation: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday said Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population in its unprovoked ceasefire violation with heavy ammunition during last 24 hours along the line of control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday said Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population in its unprovoked ceasefire violation with heavy ammunition during last 24 hours along the line of control (LoC).

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said: "Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along LoC deliberately targeting Civilian population." As many as four innocent civilians including a 15-year old girl were critically injured due to Indian Army troops targeted firing, he added.

"Due to Indian Army's indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians including a 15 year old girl sustained serious injuries."Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire, said the DG ISPR.

In 2020, Indian Army committed 708 ceasefire violations so far, in which two citizens embraced shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Fire Army Line Of Control ISPR 2020

Recent Stories

G20 energy ministers vow to ensure energy security ..

47 seconds ago

Fumigation spray in Multan

4 minutes ago

SAIC Motor reports dropping auto sales in Q1

4 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of China, UAE Discuss Cooperatio ..

12 minutes ago

Youngster allegedly killed over old enmity in Muza ..

5 minutes ago

Seven criminals held during search operation in Mu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.