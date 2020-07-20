Indian Army troops target civil population amid unprovoked CFV along LoC: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Baghsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Baghsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population.

A 20-year-old boy, resident of Mehtika village received critical injuries and was evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical care, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).