Indian Army Troops Target Civil Population Amid Unprovoked CFV Along LoC: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:52 PM

Indian Army troops target civil population amid unprovoked CFV along LoC: ISPR

The Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Baghsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Baghsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population.

A 20-year-old boy, resident of Mehtika village received critical injuries and was evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical care, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

