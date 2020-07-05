Indian Army troops target civil population with mortars, heavy weapons in Battal sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Indian Army Troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along the line of control (LoC) and targeted civil population with mortars and heavy weapons, late last night.

Due to Indian troops firing, a 22 years old civilian got injured whereas the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).