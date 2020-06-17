UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Troops Target Civilian Population Amid Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation: DG ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:36 AM

Indian Army troops target civilian population amid unprovoked ceasefire violation: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops , an innocent civilian, Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire Army ISPR

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

8 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.