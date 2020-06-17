Indian Army troops target civilian population amid unprovoked ceasefire violation: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops , an innocent civilian, Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured.