Indian Army Troops Unprovoked CFV Injures 5 Innocent Civilians In Nikial Sector: DG ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Indian Army troops unprovoked CFV injures 5 innocent civilians in Nikial Sector: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Monday said the Indian Army troops targeted civilian population along the line of control (LoC) in unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) and injured five innocent civilians.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said as many as five civilians, including two innocent boys and two elderly women, got injured due to Indian Army troops unprovoked CFV in Nikial Sector, along LoC, targeting civil population late last night.

He added that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

More Stories From Pakistan

