Indian Army Troops' Unprovoked Firing Leave 3 Critically Injured In AJK
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:43 PM
Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatic weapons in Nikial sector along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatic weapons in Nikial sector along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population.
Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries, says a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
All injured were evacuated and being provided with medical care.