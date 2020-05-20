Indian Army troops' unprovoked firing leave 3 critically injured in AJK

Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatic weapons in Nikial sector along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatic weapons in Nikial sector along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries, says a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

All injured were evacuated and being provided with medical care.