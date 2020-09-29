UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Troops Unprovoked Firing Martyr Pak Army Soldier, Teenage Boy Along LoC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Indian Army troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked fire in Baroh and Tandar Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and martyred a soldier of Pakistan Army and 15-year old boy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked fire in Baroh and Tandar Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and martyred a soldier of Pakistan Army and 15-year old boy.

The unprovoked CFV aimed at targeting civilian population, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

"In intense exchange of fire Sepoy Shafique fighting valiantly embraced shahadat."It added that 15 years old boy resident of village Baroh embraced shahdat while 4 civilians including a woman and 80 years old male resident of village Kartan in Tandar Sector got injured.

Pakistan army troops responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire. However, there were reports of substantial damage to Indian posts in men and material.

