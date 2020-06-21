- Home
- Pakistan
- Indian Army troops unprovoked firing slay a teenage girl, critically injures two: DG ISPR
Indian Army Troops Unprovoked Firing Slay A Teenage Girl, Critically Injures Two: DG ISPR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Indian Army Troops on Saturday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hajipir and Bedori Sectors along the line of control (LOC) last night targeting civil population.
In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Mensar village, Bedori Sector, a 13 years old innocent girl Iqra Shabbir embraced shahadat, while her mother and a 12 year old boy sustained serious injuries.
He added that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing.