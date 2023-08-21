Open Menu

Indian Army Unprovoked Firing Martyrs Elderly, Traumatises Three Women

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, traumatises three women

The Indian Army on Monday resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians that resulted in the Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, a resident of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized three women while cutting grass in the fields

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Indian Army on Monday resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians that resulted in the Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, a resident of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized three women while cutting grass in the fields.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said, "This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens."It added that any misadventure against the people of Pakistan would be befittingly responded to at the time and place of our choosing.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Army ISPR Kotli Women All

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest three robbers

Rangers arrest three robbers

2 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance p ..

Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance public services in Battagram di ..

2 minutes ago
 RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into glob ..

RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into global economy

2 minutes ago
 PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident af ..

PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident affectees

2 minutes ago
 Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, ..

Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, enhanced pilgrim facilities i ..

9 minutes ago
 Three killed in traffic accident

Three killed in traffic accident

9 minutes ago
India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab ..

India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab rural economy: Wattoo

7 minutes ago
 Afghanistan making education plan for female unive ..

Afghanistan making education plan for female university students

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23 ..

Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23, in Toshakhana Case

7 minutes ago
 PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistan ..

PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims

7 minutes ago
 BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, elim ..

BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, eliminate interest

43 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, ..

Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, street criminals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan