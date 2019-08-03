Indian Army used cluster bombs along LOC in violation of international laws

(@imziishan)

Indian Army has used cluster ammunition along the Line of Control, ISPR said on Saturday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) Indian Army has used cluster ammunition along the Line of Control, ISPR said on Saturday.The Director General ISPR Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said use of cluster bombs by Indian Army against civilian population is a clear violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.The ISPR DG reiterated no weapon can suppress determination of Kashmir to get their right of self-determination, adding that Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani.

He hoped that the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmir shall succeed.According to the ISPR, the Indian Army targeted innocent citizens, including women and children, in Neelum Valley through artillery using cluster ammunition on the night of 30th and 31st July.

As a result, two civilians, including a four-year-old boy, martyred while 11 other got critically injured.

It is pertinent to mention here that use of cluster bombs is prohibited under the convention on cluster ammunition due to its severing impact on non-combatants.The ISPR said this blatant Indian aggression against all international norms exposes true character of Indian Army and their moral standing.

It urged the international community to take notice of this Indian blatant violation of international law on use of cluster ammunition targeting innocent citizens.