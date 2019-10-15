UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Violates Ceasefire With LoC, Leaves Two Women Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

Indian army violates ceasefire with LoC, leaves two women injured

Local police say that Indian army did unprovoked firing in Peer Naiza area of Rawalakot

RAWALAKOT: (Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) At least two women injured after Indian Army opened unprovoked firing in Peer Naiza area in violation of ceasefire along with the Line of Control (LoCf), reports say.

According to the details, Indian army violated ceasefire near the Line of Control and opened firing nearby the Line of Control, leaving two women injured. A local tv quoted police about the injured women.

Violation of ceasefire near the Line of Control by Indian army is a matter which Indian army do not consider even illegal or unlawful.

Every day, Indian army violates ceasefire alongside the LoC and target innocent citizens.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Office also gave strong response to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath over his irresponsible statements against Pakistan, saying that he “such statements were provocative”. The foreign office said that it is the mindset of BJP from where extremism is quite visible and threatening for the peace and harmony in the region.

