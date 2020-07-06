UrduPoint.com
Indian Army’s Ceasefire Violation Leaves Five Citizens Injured In Nikial Sector: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:25 PM

ISPR says two boys and two aged women are among the injured persons who have been shifted to nearby health facility for medical care.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) At least five civilians fell injured due to unprovoked firing of the Indian army Nikial sector along Line of Control, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said here on Monday.

According to the ISPR, Indian army committed ceasefire violation at Line of Control (LoC) and targeted civilian population. The ISPR said that Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.

ISPR tweeted: “5 Civilians including 2 innocent boys and 2 elderly women got injured, due to Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial Sector along #LOC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” said ISPR.

Two innocent boys and two aged women were among the injured who were shifted to nearby health facility for immediate treatment.

