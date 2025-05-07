Indian Army's Cowardly Attack Claimed Life Of Another Innocent Child In AJK
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Indian forces targeted civilian areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), leading to the martyrdom of another innocent child, security sources said on Wednesday.
A seven-year-old boy, Irtiza Abbas, the son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas, was martyred during unprovoked shelling by Indian forces on the night of May 6-7 in Azad Jammu Kashmir, security sources said.
Calling the attack cowardly and shameful, the sources said Indian forces deliberately targeted civilian areas without any provocation, leading to the tragic death of the innocent child. The incident has caused deep sorrow and anger across Pakistan.
“This is yet another cruel and cowardly act by the enemy,” the sources said, condemning the targeting of unarmed civilians, especially children, as an inhumane act.
Security officials added that the entire nation is mourning and stands in solidarity with the grieving family.
The Pakistan Armed Forces, they said, are already taking effective and strong retaliatory action and will continue to do so to hold the aggressor accountable.
“The blood of our innocent martyrs will not be forgotten,” they said. “Pakistan will respond firmly to this brutality.”
