Indian Army’s Woman Officer Posted In IIOJK Files Rape Case Against Colleague Officer

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Indian army’s woman officer posted in IIOJK files rape case against colleague officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A woman Lieutenant-Colonel of Indian army, posted in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has lodged a rape case against her colleague of the same rank and his mother in Utter Pradesh state of India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the woman officer who is posted in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that the accused army officer promised to marry her and had been involved in extra-marital relations with her.

He also made a video of her and blackmailed her, the woman officer said. She has also accused the officer and his mother of demanding Rs 80 lakh as dowry.

ACP (Cantt) Atul Anjan Tripathi said, on the basis of the complaint of the woman Army officer, a named FIR was lodged against the accused and his mother under the charge of criminal intimidation and insulting modesty of woman.

Investigation in this matter has started.

In her complaint, the woman officer said that during her posting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she had come in contact with the accused, who later proposed her.

Although the confidence of the Indian soldiers over their leadership has already been shattering due to their involvement in malpractices such as land mafia groups, bribery and financial embezzlement, yet sexual harassment, raping women colleagues have given a greater blow to the Indian Army.

In the past, in a major humiliation for the Indian Army, Lieutenant General A K Nanda, the Engineer-in-Chief, was forced to resign by then Army Chief General V K Singh after a complaint that he molested the wife of his technical secretary and committed sexual misconduct during a visit to Israel.

