Indian Atrocities Can Not Lower Morale Of Kashmiris: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Indian atrocities can not lower morale of Kashmiris: Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday condemning the Indian atrocities in Kashmir said that the atrocities of Indian occupying forces can not lower the spirit of the Kashmiri brethren.

In a statement issued on the second day of Eid, Khurrum Sher Zaman  said that the ideology of RSS has replaced the philosophy of Gandhi and Nehru.

He said that although Kashmiris are unarmed and oppressed but their morale is high. Like the Berlin Wall, the wall of Indian oppression will surely fall.

The MPA said that the Indian occupying forces were violating international law in Kashmir every day and India will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He said that Pakistan was fighting the case of Kashmir at each international and local forums and Pakistan would continue its political and diplomatic cooperation with the oppressed Kashmiris and keep the world informed about Indian atrocities.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the international community should intervene and influence India to stop violating human rights in Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination at every forum.

PTI Karachi Division President also called on international human rights organizations to take notice of the incidents of violence against women in Kashmir.

