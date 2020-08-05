UrduPoint.com
Indian Atrocities Can Not Suppress Kashmiris In IIOJK: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Indian atrocities can not suppress Kashmiris in IIOJK: minister

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) can not suppress their struggle for their just cause of freedom

He said this while addressing a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on "Youm-e-Istehsal (Military Siege Day)" here on Wednesday.

He said this while addressing a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on "Youm-e-Istehsal (Military Siege Day)" here on Wednesday.

He stressed upon the international community to play it's role to end human rights violations in the IIOJKby India forces.

He said the nation was standing with Kashmiris in their struggle of freedom.

More Stories From Pakistan

