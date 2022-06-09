UrduPoint.com

'Indian Atrocities Cannot Suppress Kashmiris' Freedom Sentiment

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

'Indian atrocities cannot suppress Kashmiris' freedom sentiment

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, has said that illegal arrests, crackdowns and other brutalities by Indian troops and police cannot suppress the Kashmiris Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) resolve for freedom and they will continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the surge in Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He said Indian troops are conducting widespread crackdown operations and raids to intimidate the people of IIOJK.

He said, innocent people are being arrested during these stepped up crackdown operations and raids across the territory. Over 300 Kashmiris including women have been arrested so far this year," he said.

The APHC leader paid tributes to the martyrs of Chhota Bazar massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops had martyred dozens of innocent people by firing indiscriminately on innocent and unarmed shopkeepers, passers-by, women and children in Chhota Bazar area of Srinagar on June 11, 1991.

He said that the sacred mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

He called on the international community to take cognizance of the grave situation of IIOJK and put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani also condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for making derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and said that such acts were intolerable for the Muslims. He said that the Muslim world and the United Nations should take concrete steps against such miscreants so that they do not dare to make such statements in future.

