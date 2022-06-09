(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani has said that illegal arrests, crackdowns and other brutalities by Indian troops and police cannot suppress the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom.

The Kashmiris will continue their struggle till it reached till logical conclusion.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued on Thursday strongly denounced the surge in Indian atrocities in IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported. He said Indian troops are conducting widespread crackdown operations and raids to intimidate the people of IIOJK. He said, innocent people are being arrested during these stepped up crackdown operations and raids across the territory. Over 300 Kashmiris including women have been arrested so far this year," he said.

The APHC leader paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Chhota Bazar massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops had martyred dozens of innocent people by firing indiscriminately on innocent and unarmed shopkeepers, passers-by, women and children in Chhota Bazar area of Srinagar on June 11, 1991. He said that the sacred mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

He called on the international community to take cognizance of the grave situation of IIOJK and put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani also condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for making derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and said that such acts were intolerable for the Muslims. He said that the Muslim world and the United Nations should take concrete steps against such miscreants so that they do not dare to make such statements in future.