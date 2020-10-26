UrduPoint.com
Indian Atrocities Can't Suppress Kashmiris Struggle For Independence: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Indian atrocities can't suppress Kashmiris struggle for independence: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Indian atrocities could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for independence.

Talking to APP, he said that Kashmiris were fighting for their right to self-determination and they would definitely succeed in their struggle.

He said that October 27, 1947 was the darkest day in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when India illegally entered its troops in Jummu & Kashmir and occupied the territory.

He stressed the need for resolving Kashmir dispute as per the resolutions of United Nations.  He urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violations in IIOJK. He said the Pakistani nation would observe Black Day on October 27 (Tuesday)to give a message to India that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiri brethren tilltheir independence.

More Stories From Pakistan

