Indian Atrocities Fail To Stop Kashmiris Freedom Struggle: Bangash

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Indian atrocities fail to stop Kashmiris freedom struggle: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Kamran Bangash Monday said that brutal repression of Indian occupation forces had miserably failed to break the will and resolve of brave Kashmiris to stop decades old historic struggle for freedom.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will observe October 27 as Kashmir Black Day to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers in their heroic freedom struggle and condemned Indian atrocities and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he said that October 27 was one of the darkest days of human history when Indian occupational forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress and terrorize innocent Kashmiris in 1947.

He reiterated Pakistan's principled stance to continue extending all moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren in their cause.

He said that Pakistan always stood firm with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of the Kashmiris had raised the Kashmir issue at the United Council and other international fora.

He said that Pakistan would continue raising voice for the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their right to self-determination.

Bangash said that today the Indian occupation forces had created an atmosphere of fear in IIOJK and demanded international fora to help resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

/395

