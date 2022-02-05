UrduPoint.com

Indian Atrocities In IIOJ&K Causes Unrest In World: OPC

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K causes unrest in world: OPC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab (OPC) Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said on Saturday that the atrocities committed by the Indian Army on the oppressed Kashmiri brothers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have caused great unrest all over the world.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here, he added that the United Nations (UN) should declare the Indian forces as terrorists. Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for their independence with great bravery and courage. The time is not far when people of IIOJ&K will be free.

Syed Khadim Abbas said that the whole nation of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren in every hour of trial and Pakistan's relationship with the people of Kashmir is religious, cultural as well as of blood.

"We will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone and they will be fully supported on every diplomatic, political and human rights front."He demanded that the international community and the United Nations must listen to the cries of Kashmiris who have been enslaved and oppressed for decades, and force India to comply with their legitimate demand for independence and to fulfil the promise of right of self-determination as promised in the UN General Assembly so that Kashmiris like other nations can play their role in the development of the world.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India World Army United Nations Punjab Jammu Independence All Blood

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

2 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

2 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

3 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>