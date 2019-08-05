UrduPoint.com
Indian Atrocities In IOK Miserably Failed To Suppress Freedom Struggle Of Kashmiris: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said the illegitimate use of force and coercive measures by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had miserably failed to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said the illegitimate use of force and coercive measures by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had miserably failed to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Talking to APP at Parliament House, he said the ugly face of India had exposed before the world.

He said Pakistan would continue to further highlight this issue at all international fora.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir, saying that the people of Pakistan felt the pain and sufferings of the Kashmir people in Indian Occupied Kashmir, who had been facing the illegal subjugation of the Indian rule for the last 72 years.

The people of Pakistan had been extending their wholehearted support to the Kashmiri leadership, and reiterated that the government of Pakistan and its people would continue their political, diplomatic and moral support to Kahmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

