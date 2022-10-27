Indian atrocities in Kashmir being condemned all over world: Zainulabiddin

District Zakat Chairman Quetta Sardar Zainulabiddin Khilji on Thursday said Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) were being condemned all over the world, and that India usurped the valley against the will of the people of Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :District Zakat Chairman Quetta Sardar Zainulabiddin Khilji on Thursday said Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) were being condemned all over the world, and that India usurped the valley against the will of the people of Kashmir.

He said while addressing participants of the Kashmir Black Day rally in Quetta that millions of Indian soldiers were breaking mountains of atrocities on Kashmiris in IIOJK which had no precedent in history.

He said October 27 was celebrated as black day on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) as well as in Pakistan because on this day in 1947, India usurped Jammu & Kashmir.

For the past 75 years, millions of innocent Kashmiris had been killed by Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said India abolished the special status of Jammu & Kashmir by abolishing Article A-370. "We appreciated the stand taken by our political and military leadership against Indian atrocities on Kashmir and the day is not far when Kashmir would become a part of Pakistan and Kashmiri people could get relief from Indian atrocities."He said despite all its atrocities, India could never succeeded in destroying the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people, rather the struggle of the Kashmiri people was getting rigorous with every passing day.