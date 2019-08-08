Indian atrocities in Kashmir shame holocaust: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that the persecution of the Muslims in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by the Indian government of Narendra Modi had shamed brutalities committed during the holocaust.

"Narendra Modi's government had committed unprecedented brutalities in the IHK," adding Pakistan had outrightly rejected Indian government's step of changing the law in IHK", he said while speaking at the 2nd Excellence Award ceremony of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries(FPCCI) at the Governor's House here.

The governor said Pakistan had exposed India in a befitting manner and defeated her on the international diplomatic front.

About the businessmen, he said the government was in a close coordination with the traders' community and their problem would be resolved on priority.

He said the Punjab government had appointed vice chancellors in all public-sector universities on permanent basis, adding that soon the sitting between universities' admin and industrialists would be arranged to provide a close liaison to provide new jobs to the fresh graduates.

Sarwar said that future of industries was directly linked to progress in Baluchistan.

The governor said the land of Baluchistan is blessed with abundant mineral ores, adding taking the advantage of these rich deposits, the country would be put on the path to progress.