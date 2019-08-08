UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Atrocities In Kashmir Shame Holocaust: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:58 PM

Indian atrocities in Kashmir shame holocaust: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that the persecution of the Muslims in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by the Indian government of Narendra Modi had shamed brutalities committed during the holocaust

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that the persecution of the Muslims in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by the Indian government of Narendra Modi had shamed brutalities committed during the holocaust.

"Narendra Modi's government had committed unprecedented brutalities in the IHK," adding Pakistan had outrightly rejected Indian government's step of changing the law in IHK", he said while speaking at the 2nd Excellence Award ceremony of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries(FPCCI) at the Governor's House here.

The governor said Pakistan had exposed India in a befitting manner and defeated her on the international diplomatic front.

About the businessmen, he said the government was in a close coordination with the traders' community and their problem would be resolved on priority.

He said the Punjab government had appointed vice chancellors in all public-sector universities on permanent basis, adding that soon the sitting between universities' admin and industrialists would be arranged to provide a close liaison to provide new jobs to the fresh graduates.

Sarwar said that future of industries was directly linked to progress in Baluchistan.

The governor said the land of Baluchistan is blessed with abundant mineral ores, adding taking the advantage of these rich deposits, the country would be put on the path to progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Narendra Modi Progress Chamber Commerce Muslim All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

31 minutes ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

31 minutes ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

46 minutes ago

Indian use of force cannot stop Kashmir movement: ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly writes to IPU member Par ..

3 minutes ago

Land is a critical resource, IPCC report says

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.