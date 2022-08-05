UrduPoint.com

Indian Atrocities On Kashmiris Shameful Act: MNA

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Indian atrocities on Kashmiris shameful act: MNA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :MNA Mahaz Nasrullah Khan Dreshak on Friday said that Kashmir was their jugular vein.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said Indian atrocities on Kashmiris were shameful acts. He said history of oppression on innocent Kashmiris was saddening and a question mark over the silence of the whole world.

He said Kashmir was the heart of Pakistan and since the day first Kashmiri muslims were sacrificing their lives for the right of self-determination.

Nasrullah Khan Dreshak said Pakistani nation would commemorate August 5 as the Youm e Istehsal day with great national enthusiasm to express solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian atrocities.

Like all over the country, peaceful rallies were held in public and private institutions across districts of Rajanpur and DG Khan to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal day. .

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Rajanpur August Muslim All

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

5 minutes ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

18 minutes ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

26 minutes ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.