Indian Attack On Water Reservoirs Blatant Violation Of Int’l Laws, Norms
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Indian attack on water reservoirs is a blatant violation of international laws, as the intake structure of the Noseri Dam, located on the Neelum River, was targeted at 2 a.m. last night.
They said that targeting water reservoirs is not only a blatant violation of international laws but also against international norms.
Security Sources termed Indian shelling on the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project the worst aggression on Pakistan’s water reservoirs.
Indian shelling damaged the intake gates besides targeting a hydraulic protection unit of the system, they said.
