Indian Attempt To Change Status Of Held Kashmir A War Crime Against Kashmiris: Shireen Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

Indian attempt to change status of Held Kashmir a war crime against Kashmiris: Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari Thursday said the Indian attempt to change the status and demography of Held Kashmir was totally illegal and war crime against Kashmiris in compliance with the precedent set by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Israel-Palestinians conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari Thursday said the Indian attempt to change the status and demography of Held Kashmir was totally illegal and war crime against Kashmiris in compliance with the precedent set by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Israel-Palestinians conflict.

It was right time for Pakistan to take legal opinion of United Nations on emerging situation in Occupied Kashmir, in the context of ICJ's observations on Mid-east conflict, she said talking to a private news channel.

Dr Mazari said US President Donald Trumpt during his forthcoming visit to India later this month, may give proposal to Modi government of following 'Nation-State Law' introduced by Israel in 2018, that had granted right of self-determination only to Jews by abolishing the statehood and citizenship of Palestinians.

She said that the similarity of India's Amended Citizen Act with Deal of the Century is result of Indo-Israel close strategic collaboration.

Recalling the UN resolutions on Kashmir in 1951 and 1957, the Minister said both the resolutions have categorically said, "The constituent assembly is not substitute to the right of self determination".

She said UN has recognized Kashmiris as a nation by using the word 'self-determination' for them as it has used for the people of Palestine.

She called upon the UN to establish a UN humanitarian corridor in Occupied Kashmir to ensure international relief assistance for its people.

About the role of her Ministry in this regard, Dr Mazari said the Ministry had written a letter to the UN Commissioner on Human Right pointing out the massive abuses of human rights and forced rapes of women in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and added the first Women Leaders Conference held in Iceland in November last year had recommended to take action on all documented cases of human rights abuses.

All the cases of human right violations in Indian Held Kashmir are documented as subjudice matters, she expressed.

