Indian attempt to turn Kashmir into union territory will be failed: Mandvi Wala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandvi Wala Monday said that India's attempt to turn the Indian occupied Kashmir into a Union Territory by revoking article 370 and 35 A will not succeed.

Deputy Chairman Senate, in a statement, said that Kashmir was an independent state and Indian constitution cannot be implemented in the valley.

He appealed international community to take stern notice of Indian atrocities being carried out by its armed forces in occupied valley.

He said Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the United Nation (UN) resolution and Kashmiri people must be granted their right to self determination.

He said India must stop the state terrorism to avoid the restraint in efforts for regional peace.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is a 'temporary provision' which grants special autonomous status to occupied Kashmir. All the provisions of the Constitution which are applicable to other states are not applicable to occupied Kashmir.

According to this article, except for defence, foreign affairs, finance and communications, the Indian Parliament needs the state government's concurrence for applying all other laws.

The residents of occupied Kashmir, therefore, live under a separate set of laws as compared to Indian citizens elsewhere in the country, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights. As a result, Indian citizens from other states cannot purchase land or property in occupied Kashmir.