Indian attempts to malign Pakistan with baseless allegations fall flat: Sardar Maqbool Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Kashmir Forum International (KFI) Sardar Maqbool Zaman Tuesday said that all the Indian attempts to malign Pakistan by leveling baseless allegations regarding Pakistan's interference in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have been fallen flat.

Talking to APP, Sardar Maqbool Zaman said that the Kashmiris are resisting and raising voice in the IIOJK against the Indian aggression and serious human rights violations.

Sardar Maqbool Zaman said that the issue of IIOJK that has been going on since 1947, need immediate attention of the international community to mitigate the sufferings of the innocent people of IIOJK.

Calling for the role of international community to peacefully settle the Kashmir issues, Sardar Maqbool Zaman said that the world community should ensure justice in the Kashmir issue.

He also called for the role of United Nations in resolving the Kashmir issue and said that the problems of the Christian population in Sudan and Indonesia are resolved; therefore, steps should also be taken to resolve the Kashmir problem.