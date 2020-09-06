UrduPoint.com
Indian Attempts To Remove Kashmir From UNSC Agenda Further Strengthens' Pakistan Resolve: Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that Indian government's repeated attempts for removal of Kashmir dispute from United Nations Security Council's agenda further strengthened Pakistan's resolve for a free Kashmir.

"Pakistan's resolve to ensure a free Kashmir continues to be strengthened, with the Indian government's repeated attempts to have the illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir removed from the UNSC agenda, met consistently with failure & rejection," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

"Make no mistake, Kashmir is a global issue," he told India.

He said the fascist Indian state was murdering and blinding innocent Kashmiris and systematically trying to change the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated Pakistan's resolve to keep raising its voice at every forum and in every capital for Kashmiris' right to self determination.

