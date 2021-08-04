Indian August 5 actions in IIOJK, a strategic miscalculation, opening door to all options: Gen Hayat

Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat (R) on Wednesday said the Indian August 5, 2019 actions in the IIOJK were a strategic miscalculation, which had opened up the door to all options on the table

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat (R) on Wednesday said the Indian August 5, 2019 actions in the IIOJK were a strategic miscalculation, which had opened up the door to all options on the table.

This was stated by former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Guest of Honor, General Zubair Mehmood Hayat (R) at a webinar organized by the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) titled 'Post-August 5, 2019 llegal Indian Actions: Dynamics, Implications and Options', said a media release.

General Hayat further stated that these illegal Indian actions had made Kashmir pivotal to the global power competition and had solidified Kashmir's position as a nuclear flash point.

He said that Pakistan should press the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take strong collective action against India's blatant violations of its legal obligations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan stated that Kashmir's demography had already changed and the purpose of Indian government was to turn IIOJK into Hindu Rashtra.

He further stated that Indian authorities were committing crimes against humanity and it was the duty of the international community to take note of these Indian actions.

Former Deputy Chief of the Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Masood Akhtar (R) stressed the need to make Kashmir an issue of vital national interest, a model of economic well-being, consider according it provincial status and regard Kashmiris as stakeholders in the negotiations.

In his concluding address, Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (R), Deputy President, Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) and former Vice Chief of the Air Staff paid tributes to the courage and strong will of the Kashmiris in keeping their hopes and resolve high, in their just and resolute struggle for independence from Indian occupation, despite growing human rights violations and atrocities by the Indian government and forces.

Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan also emphasized the fact that Indian oppression and tyranny against Kashmiris in particular and minorities in general, as part of RSS driven BJP agenda, proved that India was no longer a secular state.

Furthermore, BJP government is trying to take away the identity of Kashmiris, commit and hide the Indian war crimes, deprive the Kashmiris of their rights and properties and also subject them to major economic losses.

He also stated that the illegal Indian actions had badly damaged the Kashmiri economy and added to their misery and sufferings.

The renowned speakers also highlighted the changing context, framework, character and nature of the Kashmir dispute which had made it as pivotal to the great power politics and raised its international stakes.

The webinar was followed by a vibrant question and answer session which led to a rich and substantive discussion on the subject.