Indian authorities' booked three teachers under PSA in Kashmir valley

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian authority's booked three teachers under black law Public Safety Act (PSA) in Shopian district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar talking to media men in Srinagar claimed that the school named Siraj-uloom was affiliated with the Jamaat-e-Islami, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The police officer said that three teachers of the school namely Abdul Ahad, Rouf Ahmad and Mohammad Yousuf had been booked under the PSA adding that about half a dozen other teachers of the school were under surveillance.

"Conduct of five to six teachers of the school are under surveillance. Basically, the affiliation of the school is with Jamaat-e-Islami.

It is under surveillance," the IGP said.

However Chairman of the school Muhammad Yousuf Mattoo told media men that the allegations were baseless.

He also refuted the allegation against the teachers. "None of the teachers which police claim was arrested have been our teachers ever."Matoo said." They talk about Baramulla student; he was here for 10 to 12 days in March during lockdown. Then some time back he had come back to submit form.

"Even calls details were traced till Bijbhehra. These allegations are baseless."He also said that his institute was registered.

"We are open to answer every question to any media group. They can come and check our teaching and other affairs here. We are registered with income tax department," he concluded.