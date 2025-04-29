Open Menu

Indian Authorities Demolish Kashmiris’ Homes To Break Their Freedom Spirit.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Indian authorities demolish Kashmiris’ homes to break their freedom spirit.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Indian authorities, adopting Israeli tactics of occupation and dispossession are demolishing Kashmiris’ homes to break their freedom spirit.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a brutal escalation, Indian forces have razed the homes of five more Kashmiris in Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, and Pulwama districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 12 Kashmiris’ homes have been obliterated by Indian troops since the false flag Pahalgam operation on April 22.

The demolition tactic in IIOJK is designed to instill fear and push the Kashmiris into submission.

The ongoing destruction of homes is a glaring reminder of India’s oppressive strategy to suppress Kashmiris’ resistance.

Demolitions in the occupied territory are part of a deliberate campaign to dispossess Kashmiris of their land and livelihoods.

Widespread destruction of homes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a flagrant violation of basic human rights but demolitions are part of India’s systematic settler colonialism agenda in IIOJK.

The Modi regime is accelerating a process of political, constitutional, cultural and economic dis-empowerment in IIOJK.

India must be held accountable for its relentless crackdown against innocent Kashmiris and the world human rights bodies must intervene urgently to stop illegal demolitions in IIOJK.

