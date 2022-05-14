Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among three govt employees in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have dismissed three more government employees, including a professor of Kashmir University, from the service on the charges of supporting the ongoing right to self-determination movement.

The Indian authorities terminated the services of Altaf Hussain Pandit, chemistry Professor of Kashmir University; Muhammad Maqbool Hajam, a teacher; and Ghulam Rasool, a local police constable, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has dismissed several government employees during the last few months. The crackdown is part of its policy to victimize the Kashmiri people to subdue their resolve for freedom.