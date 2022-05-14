UrduPoint.com

Indian Authorities Dismiss KU Professor Among Three Govt Employees In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among three govt employees in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have dismissed three more government employees, including a professor of Kashmir University, from the service on the charges of supporting the ongoing right to self-determination movement.

The Indian authorities terminated the services of Altaf Hussain Pandit, chemistry Professor of Kashmir University; Muhammad Maqbool Hajam, a teacher; and Ghulam Rasool, a local police constable, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has dismissed several government employees during the last few months. The crackdown is part of its policy to victimize the Kashmiri people to subdue their resolve for freedom.

Related Topics

India Police Altaf Hussain Jammu Media From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corr ..

Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corruption: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

6 minutes ago
 Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

6 minutes ago
 Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among thre ..

Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among three govt employees in IIOJK

6 minutes ago
 27 dead in Delhi fire: Indian emergency services

27 dead in Delhi fire: Indian emergency services

9 minutes ago
 Austin Deploys 10,500 US Troops to Replace Previou ..

Austin Deploys 10,500 US Troops to Replace Previously Deployed Units in European ..

9 minutes ago
 Syrian Air Defense Systems Repelling Israeli Attac ..

Syrian Air Defense Systems Repelling Israeli Attack in Skies Over Hama Province ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.