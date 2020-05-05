Indian authorities extend detention of Mehbooba Mufti under PSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Indian authorities on Tuesday extended the detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) of former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, by three months, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Home department of the occupied territory extended the PSA detention of Mehbooba Mufti by three months this evening.

Mehbooba Mufti is under detention since August 5, last year, when Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege.