ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Indian authorities have imposed restrictions around the grave of Syed Ali Gilani at Hyderpora in Srinagar to prevent people from offering Fateha for the veteran leader on his second martyrdom anniversary, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian paramilitary and police personnel have also been made at Hyderpora, Srinagar, to prevent people from assembling at the martyred leader's grave to offer Fateha for the departed soul and no one is allowed to enter the graveyard.

Indoor prayer sessions, including APHC leaders and parties Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Youth Forum and Chairman Youth Social Forum Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party Chairman Imtiyaz Ahmed and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement President Prof Zuberi in separate condolence meetings on the 2nd martyrdom anniversary of the great Kashmir leader, said that the struggle of Syed Ali Gilani was a golden chapter in the history of Kashmir freedom movement.

The participants on the occasion paid glowing tributes to the veteran leader and reiterated to continue the freedom struggle in Jammu and Kashmir.