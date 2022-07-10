UrduPoint.com

Indian Authorities Lock Srinagar Jamia Masjid On Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Indian authorities lock Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Eid-ul-Azha celebrations continued though the festivity is missing due to Indian military and police siege and restrictions in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir Valley Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According ko Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the authorities disallowed people to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers in historical Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar.

The authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid and huge Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel are seen on roads in Nowhatta and several areas of the city to thwart pro-freedom protests.

The people were in local parks and other places due to military siege and harassment of Indian forces.

Though the social media was also monitored and restricted by Indian authorities and one who highlights any true ground news of IIOJK is arrested under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

The APHC leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops during so-called CASOs even on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

They paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred in police custody in Srinagar and urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

